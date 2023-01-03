Lucasfilm has cooked up quite the New Year treat for Star Wars fans with the release of The Bad Batch season two, but before fans of the galaxy far, far away are reintroduced to the rogue Clone Force 99, the show’s director is addressing those whitewashing concerns.

When The Bad Batch made its debut in May 2021, the four protagonists comprising the titular band of Clone misfits had a noticeably lighter complexion compared to the rest of the Clones. Since every Grand Army trooper, even a genetically-compromised one, is modeled after the bounty hunter Jango Fett (portrayed by Temuera Morrison), fans found this design slip-up quite peculiar.

Now the animated show — which inherits the legacy of The Clone Wars — is returning for another run tomorrow, and director Maggie Lovitt is using the opportunity to address the viral #UnwhitewashTheBadBatch hashtag in a new chat with Collider. Lovitt doesn’t exactly offer anything in the way of an explanation, but she does assure fans that it’s not going to happen again.

“We listened to all the concerns of the fans. Interestingly, in Season 1, before season one came out, we’re always doing this, we went back to look at the skin tones, and we made some corrections to make sure that we’re being true to the legacy of the clones in Clone Wars. Absolutely, a hundred percent.”

Star Wars fans don’t need much of an excuse to fall in love with a badass Clone Trooper, but the Bad Batch has found a special place in our hearts similar to Captain Rex, Cody, Eco, Fives, and Hevy before them. Frankly, we can’t wait to see what Hunter and co. will get up to next.

Good soldiers follow orders, but the best undermine them. How’s that for a classic Clone Wars title card?