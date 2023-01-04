‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ producer addresses possible Boba Fett appearance

Warning: Spoilers for The Bad Batch to follow.

Andor may have been a delectable, dramatic detour for the Star Wars franchise, but the fast-paced, sci-fi fun that the universe was built on will always be welcome in its own right. Season two of The Bad Batch is ready to bring that back in spades, with Hunter, Omega, and the rest of Clone Force 99 looking all but ready to dive into some more high-octane plights.

If there’s anything a devoted Star Wars fan enjoys more than a good old-fashioned laser fight, it’s seeing some of the saga’s beloved characters pop their head in the door, if for no other reason than offering up a fun cameo. In the case of The Bad Batch, though, it’s not a stretch to imagine that Boba Fett, the sleek-looking bounty hunter whose physical appearance makes up for his otherwise forgettable presence in the original trilogy, will be showing up in a big way at some point.

The character was already name-dropped in the first season, when it was revealed that Omega was one of only two pure genetic replications of Jango Fett, the basis for Kamino’s Clone troopers. This has led some fans to believe that the iconic bounty hunter could have a reunion with his sister at some point in the show.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett – while not entirely ruling out the possibility – pointed out how different the paths of Omega and Boba are at the moment, and how focusing on Omega and her growth with the rest of Clone Force 99 is the primary objective for the creative team as far as those nuances go.

“I think a lot of people want that because they are brother and sister but it’s important for her, at this point in her life, and where her journey is – she’s at a very different place than where Boba is right now. So we just really wanted to focus on her growth and her interactions with her found family versus the trajectory that Boba’s currently on. But, you know, never say never.”

It sounds like we shouldn’t be crossing our fingers too tightly for Boba Fett’s appearance in The Bad Batch. Then again, we’ve already seen Fennec Shand, one of Boba’s most trusted allies in the present timeline, show up in the series, so perhaps this is Corbett’s attempt at keeping things under wraps. Ultimately, only time will tell if The Bad Batch is graced with some of the best fan-service in the galaxy.

The second run of The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes will release every Wednesday until the season’s conclusion on March 29.