‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 might be delayed

Star Wars: The Bad Batch was a fun ride and a reassuring reminder that Lucasfilm and Disney haven’t completely abandoned their CG animated shows in favor of live-action. The first season followed the titular ‘Bad Batch’, a squad of elite Clone Troopers turned mercenaries, set soon after the Clone Wars.

The closing episodes of the first season saw a betrayal from within the group, insight into how they were created, and saw expert genetic scientist Nala Se heading to a secret Imperial facility for future (evil) experiments. All this meant fans were clamoring for the promised second season, which we were told would land in ‘Spring 2022’.

This would be a year since the first season premiered on Disney Plus, though it seems there may be a spanner in the works. A post on r/StarWarsLeaks showing an image from ‘Star Wars Insider 209’ indicates that season two has been bumped from ‘Spring 2022’ to ‘Coming Soon’.

One theory is that Disney Plus doesn’t want any overlap in the Star Wars content. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 25 and Andor sometime in the summer, so it’s possible that The Bad Batch won’t return until both of those shows are complete. That may mean a delay until the fall, with The Bad Batch ending at around the same time as The Mandalorian‘s third season begins.

Of course, the silver lining to all this is that we have an absolute ton of Star Wars content coming to Disney Plus this year. Even so, let’s hope for confirmation from Lucasfilm and Disney Plus soon of what’s going on with Star Wars: The Bad Batch.