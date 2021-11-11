Star Wars Fans React To Andor Releasing In Summer 2022
Production on Star Wars Disney Plus series Andor wrapped a while back, so we were all expecting the series to premiere long before the end of 2022. However that hasn’t stopped fans getting hyped now that the Mouse House has confirmed they won’t be clapping eyes on the show for a good few months yet.
The good news is that it’s the company’s fiscal year and not the calendar one, so we’re talking about the summer season as opposed to the winter. The biggest surprise was that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms. Marvel, which was originally scheduled to arrive before the end of this year, will be joining Andor as a Q4 debutant.
As you can see from the reactions below, though, as well as the inevitable confusion separating fiscal from calendar quarters, fans are fully expecting a much more specific date to be announced at tomorrow’s Disney Plus Day.
As a prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff, Andor is fairly locked into a certain time and place in the Star Wars mythology, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting some surprise cameos from unexpected franchise favorites, should the rumors turn out to be true.
Rogue One is lauded as the best Star Wars movie of the Disney era, so hopefully Andor maintains something approaching a similar level of quality when it comes to streaming next summer.