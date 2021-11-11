Star Wars Fans React To Andor Releasing In Summer 2022

Production on Star Wars Disney Plus series Andor wrapped a while back, so we were all expecting the series to premiere long before the end of 2022. However that hasn’t stopped fans getting hyped now that the Mouse House has confirmed they won’t be clapping eyes on the show for a good few months yet.

The good news is that it’s the company’s fiscal year and not the calendar one, so we’re talking about the summer season as opposed to the winter. The biggest surprise was that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms. Marvel, which was originally scheduled to arrive before the end of this year, will be joining Andor as a Q4 debutant.

As you can see from the reactions below, though, as well as the inevitable confusion separating fiscal from calendar quarters, fans are fully expecting a much more specific date to be announced at tomorrow’s Disney Plus Day.

If I were to guess, this is probably the release schedule for Star Wars on #DisneyPlus next year:



•Book Of Boba Fett Dec-Feb



•Bad Batch S2 March-June



•Obi-Wan Kenobi May-June



•Andor August-October



•The Mandalorian S3 October- December pic.twitter.com/ghPvG5Sftq — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) November 10, 2021

Andor coming in the Summer! That means Kenobi is probably coming in the spring! Will be nice to have Star Wars back! pic.twitter.com/qQhQdTbql3 — The Stupendous Wave (@StupendousWave) November 10, 2021

Star Wars: Andor is delayed? Maybe this will give LucasFilm some more time to wow the fans on why we should care about a character who Lucasfilm had no hesitation in killing off in Rogue One haha #StarWars #StarWarsAndor #LucasFilm #Disney #Comics



Link: https://t.co/Sdtu3ZzTcb pic.twitter.com/YNyjp7XgvD — Retro-Cheating 😀 (@RetroCheating) November 11, 2021

Within a year, we will never have seen so much Star Wars in live-action in such a short time: The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan (6 episodes), Andor (12 episodes) and maybe The Mandalorian Season 3 (early 2023 at worst).



It puts Rogue Squadron's postponement in perspective. pic.twitter.com/f8eZtEgHHh — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) November 9, 2021

So I’m guessing, like most, Disney+ Day should have our first looks at a bunch of stuff they’ve filmed now like Kenobi, Andor, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight… but they gotta throw a cool new Star Wars and/or Marvel announcement at us, right? Hmmm… — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 10, 2021

My biggest gripe with Disney Star Wars is how they hinder their own potential. Like bro why the hell would i want an Andor show? Give me fckn Darth Revan — . (@6ixLeBron) November 10, 2021

As a prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff, Andor is fairly locked into a certain time and place in the Star Wars mythology, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting some surprise cameos from unexpected franchise favorites, should the rumors turn out to be true.

Rogue One is lauded as the best Star Wars movie of the Disney era, so hopefully Andor maintains something approaching a similar level of quality when it comes to streaming next summer.