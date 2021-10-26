Andy Serkis Rumored To Return In Disney Plus Star Wars Series

Given that shooting is now in the can, we’re expecting next month’s Disney Plus Day to confirm a premiere date for Rogue One prequel series Andor, which is set to act as yet another bridge between the first two Star Wars trilogies.

After all, the entire plot for Gareth Edwards’ Anthology spinoff was based on the opening crawl from A New Hope, while Darth Vader and Princess Leia ended up making surprise cameo appearances in the billion-dollar hit, which is widely regarded by fans as the best Star Wars movie of the Mouse House era.

Outside of Diego Luna’s title hero and Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, no other legacy players have been officially confirmed, although Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic is speculated to appear, while the rumor mill has also mentioned Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi in passing.

However, a new report from Making Star Wars offers that Andy Serkis could be heading back to a galaxy far, far away for a cameo appearance in Andor, although it isn’t specified whether he’d be returning as Supreme Leader Snoke or another character altogether.

Either one is feasible given what we know about Snoke’s origins following The Rise of Skywalker‘s divisive reveals, while it would admittedly be refreshing and much welcome to see the actor and filmmaker show up as a relatively humanoid character that isn’t created via CGI for a change.