‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 premiere is triggering fans with its traumatizing ‘Andor’ callback

The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is off to quite a harrowing start for everyone’s favorite band of misfit clones, with the pair of premiere episodes landing Clone Force 99 into some close calls with giant crabs, persistent Imperial forces, and perhaps their greatest foe of all; gravity.

In fact, gravity is the common enemy of many a Star Wars hero, but no failed matchup against the fundamental interaction has left a scar quite as large as the one that shattered our hearts in Andor, as proved by Tech’s close call in “Ruins of War,” causing the internet’s searing wound to rip open.

// #TheBadBatch spoilers

Everybody who watched Andor seeing Tech get crushed by that crate pic.twitter.com/SujHc1u27N — max / griffin 🦇 12 (@tourmalinecrack) January 4, 2023

After Tech, Echo, and Omega commandeered one of Count Dooku’s war chests as a makeshift escape pod, they quickly found themselves tumbling out of the sky before haphazardly landing on the edge of a cliff. As luck would have it, though, the war chest’s tumble wasn’t quite finished, and it went spinning over the edge, causing a large container to fall on top of Tech, crushing his femur.

#TheBadBatch spoilers //



that one scene from one of today's episodes gave me a violent flashback to that one scene in andor — founder & ceo of kuvira's fan club (@llarissel) January 4, 2023

This, of course, brought back unwanted Andor memories for Twitter users, namely when an unsecured payload similarly slid backwards onto Nemik during the Rebel’s escape from the Imperial garrison, causing him to suffer injuries that proved to be fatal.

#TheBadBatch spoilers

nemik flashbacks from andor literally why would they do this — sid 🫂 – TBB MY BELOVED (@techsmarauder) January 4, 2023

To make matters worse, Tony Gilroy and co. dared to get our hopes up by keeping Nemik alive until he had received some medical attention, where the injuries ultimately took their toll. After playing with our emotions like that, offering up a near-miss in the same vein right out of The Bad Batch‘s gate is too much for our hearts to handle. Thankfully, Tech is still with us, so that softens the blow to a point where the scene is almost justified.

The second season of The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the season’s conclusion on March 29.