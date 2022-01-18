Pablo Hidalgo, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, confirms that the leaked Knights of Ren trailer was fake after all.

Social media frothed in joy a few days ago when a user leaked an action-packed trailer for an upcoming Star Wars Disney+ TV show or film that featured the return of Kylo Ren’s lackeys. Of course, not everyone was quick to believe what their eyes were seeing, especially since the alleged footage raised several inconsistencies with how Lucasfilm has explored the Knights of Ren over the past couple of years, both through the last film of the Skywalker Saga and other canon media, including The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series.

Still, the CGI effects were too good to be simply dismissed, from the way that supposed Knight of Ren’s clothing moved against the wind to how X-Wing fell from the sky. That’s probably why a lot of Star Wars have been waiting for some official authority to shoot down their hopes. Well, author Pablo Hidalgo has just taken care of that by posting a humorous tweet on his feed.

I don’t quite get why faked trailer leaks are so shaky. It’s not that hard to hold a phone anymore. — Pablo Hidalgo (@pabl0hidalgo) January 17, 2022

To be fair, even some real trailer leaks have been known to have shaky camerawork, but in this particular case, it admittedly exacerbates our ignorance, though I’d hesitate to go so far as to call it a deliberate technique.

If Lucasfilm is clever enough, they’ve taken note of how overwhelmingly positive the reaction to this fake trailer has been, so it might end up serving a purpose yet.