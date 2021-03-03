New Stargate Animated Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

No cult favorite property with a built-in fanbase ever gets to lie dormant for too long, so it’s only a matter of time before Stargate returns to our screens in some fashion. The franchise originally launched with Roland Emmerich’s 1994 blockbuster, which did solid business after earning close to $200 million on a $55 million budget.

Instead of kicking off a multi-film series, though, Stargate migrated to the small screen and endured for well over a decade. SG-1 ran for ten seasons, before Atlantis aired across five years and Universe drew the network adventures to a close back in 2011. The animated Infinity expanded the mythology over 26 installments, but the brand hasn’t been seen or heard from since web series Origins ended in 2018.

There’s been talk of a feature-length reboot bubbling away behind the scenes for years now, but a new rumor claims that Stargate could be revived as a Netflix animation. While there’s not much in the way of further information available, it makes a lot of sense. The streaming service are banking on a number of established franchises to bolster the anime section of the content library, and Stargate fits perfectly into that remit.

Assassin’s Creed, Tomb Raider, Kong: Skull Island and Terminator are all in various stages of development, with Netflix clearly hoping that name recognition will be enough to draw in audiences who might not otherwise be entirely sold on original animated content. Stargate would be a solid choice to add to the roster, too, with any new series capable of either picking up where the previous shows left off, or crafting an entirely new narrative that sets up years of potential storytelling avenues for subscribers to get stuck into.