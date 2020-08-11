Stargirl Season 1 Finale Featured A Cameo From An Avengers: Endgame Actress

We’re used to familiar faces from the DC multiverse turning up for cameo roles in The CW’s TV shows, but we weren’t expecting one of the stars of the highest-grossing Marvel (or otherwise) movie of all time to show up in Stargirl. The DC Universe/CW series reached its season 1 finale this week and it featured a brief role from an actress most known for her fan favorite part in Avengers: Endgame.

In “Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2,” Stargirl and the Justice Society had to work fast to stop the Injustice Society from brainwashing the whole country. The first stage of the villains’ evil plan involved Brainwave controlling all the adults in Blue Valley, leaving them frozen to the spot. To personify the horror of what’s happening, we witness a scared young girl trying to wake her dad from this strange state. Jordan Mahkent appears and tells her it’s no use and it’ll all be over soon.

If you recognized this girl, that’s because she’s played by Lexi Rabe, who memorably portrayed Morgan Stark, daughter of Iron Man and Pepper Potts, in Endgame. Rabe is a talented young actress who made us care so much about the newest member of the Stark family in her brief screentime in that movie, and she does so again in her Stargirl cameo, helping to ground the enormity of the ISA’s schemes and add some emotional weight to the situation.

You may have also seen Rabe in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, in which she played a young Madison, as portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown for the bulk of the film. She’ll next appear in thriller Silk Road, also starring Jimmi Simpson and Alexandra Shipp, and Wishes, written and directed by her mother, Jessica Rabe.

As for Stargirl, a second season has been officially confirmed, with the show moving exclusively to The CW from now on. Like all of the Arrowverse series, it’s due to arrive sometime in 2021.