Three Former Supergirl Stars Are Returning For 100th Episode

Supergirl becomes the third Arrowverse series to reach its 100th episode next week, with – as is TV tradition – the milestone instalment of season 5 being marked with a very special storyline that’ll cast a nostalgic eye on the Girl of Steel’s journey so far. Specifically, three former stars of the show will be making a comeback for the hour.

Titled “It’s a Super Life,” you probably don’t need me to tell you that the episode will be a take-off on It’s a Wonderful Life, with Mr. Mxyzptlk returning to National City – with a new face, as Thomas Lennon is replacing season 2’s Peter Gadiot – to give Kara an offer she can’t refuse. And that offer is to go back in time and see if she can fix the mistakes of her past, including telling Lena Luthor her secret before Lex did and ruined their friendship.

Along with Mxy and Jeremy Jordan’s Winn Schott, who’s remaining with the series for a few episodes, “It’s a Super Life” will also feature the return of Chris Wood’s Mon-El, Odette Annable’s Samantha Arias/Reign and Sam Witwer’s Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty. Wood’s return was also teased by his presence in the promo photos for the episode, which showcase Kara and the rest of the Super-Friends in the Watchtower.

For more, be sure to give the synopsis below a glance for further details:

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.

Tomorrow’s Supergirl episode is 5×12 “Back From the Future: Part Two,” with “It’s a Super Life” then airing on The CW the following weekend.