Hightown, the crime drama from premium cable network Starz, has just been renewed for a third season.

The show stars The Good Wife‘s Monica Raymund as Jackie Quinones, a Cape Cod cop with dreams of doing some good in the world and given the daunting task of taking down a prominent drug dealer, Amaury Nolasco’s Frankie Cuevas, who has been flooding the community with deadly carfentanyl.

Kathryn Busby, the president of original programming for Starz, said in a prepared statement via press release that the network “could not be happier” that what she described as “such an incredible show” has been renewed for a third season.

“We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

The press release went on to say the new season is a continuation of the network’s “deep commitment to developing unique premium programming for women and underrepresented audiences, including diverse representation in front of and behind the camera.”

The first two seasons of Hightown were generally well-received, with critics praising the first season in particular and audiences resonating well with its second season, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Particular praise has gone to Raymund’s performance.

The first two seasons are also currently available across all Starz platforms, including its website.

Gotham‘s Rebecca Cutter created the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced show. It also stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood.

Behind the lens, Cutter made her directorial debut in season two, with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound) directing two episodes in the first season. Hightown star Raymund has also directed for the show.