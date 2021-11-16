Starz Horror-Comedy Shining Vale Premiere Date Announced

Premiered cable network Starz announced Tuesday the release date of its newest show, the genre-bending, star-studded, horror-comedy known as Shining Vale.

Some of the well-known names attached to the project include Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps and Emmy Award nominee and Friends star Courteney Cox as Pat Phelps.

According to a Starz press release, the show will premiere in March of next year on the network and features a slew of other talented actors rounding out the cast, including Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps, Merrin Dungey as Kam, Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps, and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino as Rosemary. The chilling half-hour comedy was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

The series will center around Pat and Terry cashing out their life savings and moving from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut as last-ditch effort to save the couple’s troubled marriage after Pat’s hot and heavy affair with handyman Frank.

A recovering addict who rose to prominence by writing a raunchy novel that appealed to women, Pat is struggling to keep her life fulfilled after the sexual connection to her husband — as well as the motivation to complete her second novel — seems to have petered out.

With Pat’s teenage kids Gaynor and Jake resenting their mom for moving them to a dull small town, problems only amplify when she discovers the below-asking-price home they’ve bought was the site of a triple murder-suicide and a host other atrocities the real estate agent failed to mention.

Things soon go bump in the night, which only Pat seems to notice, as she is visited by the spirit of the murderous Fifties housewife Rosemary, who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body.

We’ll have to see how Shining Vale brings the laughs — and the thrills — when it premieres on Starz on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 10 p.m.