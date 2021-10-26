Stephanie Beatriz Adapting Hit Podcast As An Action-Packed TV Show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz was heavily rumored to be in the running for the title role in Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk before Tatiana Maslany was cast, and while her hit sitcom has now ended after eight seasons, the actress and producer has remained incredibly busy doing a ton of voiceover work.

Beatriz has a major part in Disney’s upcoming Encanto and will voice Batwoman in the animated Catwoman: Hunted, while she’s popped up in episodes of Family Guy, Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous, Q-Force, Central Park and more. One of her recent endeavors saw the 40 year-old launch fictional true crime podcast Tejana, and Deadline reports that it’s being adapted for a live-action television series.

Beatriz will reprise her audio performance as Eileen Castillo, a Texas Ranger who finds herself caught in the center of a web of lies and corruption. Haunted by a serial killer that rampaged throughout her hometown two decades previously, Castillo is forced to deal with dark memories and more bodies after a copycat leaves a trail of blood in Austin.

Tejana has an interesting concept at its core, and sounds as though it’ll give Beatriz the opportunity to showcase both her dramatic and ass-kicking chops in equal measure, making it a project definitely worth keeping an eye on as it moves through development.