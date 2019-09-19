Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz Says She’d Die To Play She-Hulk

At the recent D23 Expo, Disney and Marvel Studios continued to roll out their slate of upcoming projects, both for the big screen and upcoming streaming service Disney Plus. Unsurprisingly given its status as arguably the most popular brand in the entire entertainment industry, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to play a huge role in the new platform’s future.

Along with the five shows that were already previously announced, it was revealed that Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk would also be making their way to Disney Plus, which makes quite the lineup of MCU-related content. The three characters are all well established fan-favorites that people have been hoping to see in the franchise for years, and debuting them on TV looks like the smartest way of introducing heroes that many audiences may not be too familiar with.

She-Hulk in particular had little chance of ever starring in a standalone movie, given the complicated rights issues between Marvel Studios and Universal that have seen Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk unable to get his own solo flick due to the fact that Universal would own the distribution rights to any feature-length movies.

However, with Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters set to headline her own show, the rumor mill has already gone into overdrive as to who will play the title character in She-Hulk. A popular choice among fans is Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and it sounds as though the actress is more than okay with the idea herself.

“I would die to play that role. That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe. I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things. But also, I think it would be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.”

Beatriz has a little experience with comic book characters, having battled Batman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, but securing the title role in She-Hulk would mark her most high-profile gig to date. The 38 year-old would certainly be a solid choice for the part, but the continued success of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC could possibly lead to some scheduling conflicts should an offer ultimately come her way.