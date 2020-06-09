Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin Amidst The Flash Firing Hartley Sawyer

The Arrowverse fan community was left shaken yesterday when it was announced that Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash effective immediately following the resurfacing of a number of offensive tweets of a racist or misogynistic nature posted from 2012-2014. There hasn’t been widespread comments on the situation from his co-stars, but the Scarlet Speedster himself, Grant Gustin, has responded to the news on Instagram.

Gustin shared showrunner Eric Wallace’s statement condemning Sawyer’s tweets, adding his own support for the decision. “I don’t have much to add as Eric’s thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully,” the actor wrote in his caption. “I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter.”

Many people have praised Gustin for backing the firing, and amongst them is the one and only Green Arrow, Stephen Amell. The former Arrow star shared a screenshot of Gustin’s repost of Wallace’s statement on Twitter and took the time to back his friend and co-star.

“Grant is one of the most thoughtful guys I know,” Amell said. “He listens… and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Proud to have worked with him.”

Amell then followed up this tweet with another one explaining that he was aware Gustin didn’t pen these words, specifically, stressing that he just wanted to support his friend.

Also… I'm aware that the showrunner wrote this. I'm supporting my friend. That's it. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 9, 2020

Sawyer has been on board The Flash as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man since season 4, having been bumped up to regular status in 2018. The show had just introduced Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon, who comic book lore tells us ends up as Ralph’s wife. It’s currently unknown whether the character will be written out alongside Sawyer, then, or whether a new actor will be found to pick up where he left off. Either way, however it affects the fiction of the show, it seems like most involved with the series are in agreement that the firing had to happen given the obscene nature of Sawyer’s past tweets.

Grant Gustin will return when The Flash season 7 arrives on The CW in January 2021.