Stephen King Has 2 Great Netflix Recommendations For Us

Stephen King is one of the most prolific and heavily adapted authors on the planet, but over the last few months, he’s also proven to come in very handy for Netflix subscribers who can’t decide what to watch. The horror icon regularly posts suggestions on social media, inspiring his fans to hunker down and enjoy the same content as their hero.

The 73 year-old has been effusive in his praise for The Queen’s Gambit as of late, which has been dominating Netflix’s most-watched list for weeks and looks set to be a major awards season contender. And now, King’s offered up another phenomenal miniseries that makes for a stylistically and tonally different companion piece, but one that should directly appeal to subscribers that couldn’t get enough of the richly detailed world that surrounded Anya Taylor-Joy’s chess prodigy Beth Harmon.

Seen THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT? Another Scott Frank, limited series, GODLESS, is just as good (Netflix). And as a bonus, who did I spy but Kim Coates, my old SOA buddy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 19, 2020

It would appear that Stephen King is a huge Scott Frank fan, urging his followers to check out Godless as well. The eight-episode miniseries arrived on Netflix in 2018 and received widespread acclaim from critics, going on to win three Emmys on the back of twelve nominations. Similar to The Queen’s Gambit, Frank also wrote and directed every installment of the gritty Western, and there are several cast members who appear in both.

A two-time Academy Award nominee from writing Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight and James Mangold’s Logan, Frank has only directed one feature film, the severely underrated crime thriller The Lookout back in 2007. Following the double whammy of Godless and now The Queen’s Gambit, though, major studios should be knocking at his door in an attempt to entice him behind the camera on another movie after he’s proven so adept at the episodic format.