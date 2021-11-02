Stephen King Calls A New Streaming Series “One Of The Most Interesting Shows On TV”

Stephen King is one of the most iconic horror fiction writers of all time writing many hits including It, The Shining, Carrie, The Outsider, and plenty more. Given this impressive resume, when King shares his praise on a production, it might be a good time to check it out.

Recently, King aired his thoughts on a new Hulu series and his disappointment with the streaming service for canceling its production.

Is Y THE LAST MAN really canceled? Please say not. Although far from perfect (and some of the scenes are so dark you can't tell who's talking), it's one of the most interesting shows on TV. C'mon, Hulu…or somebody… don't leave me hanging. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2021

In September, Hulu launched a brand new exclusive series called Y: The Last Man, a post-apocalyptic drama based on a comic series of the same name. The show ran for a total of 10 episodes with the finale airing earlier today. Despite having a small but committed fandom, the show was not renewed for a second season to their disappointment and the disappointment of the famed Horror author.

King called the show “one of the most interesting on TV” and explained that while it might not be a perfect show it was something that the author wants to see continued by Hulu or any other network.

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

After the news broke of the show not being renewed for a second season back in October, producer Eliza Clark shared a statement explaining that they’ll be looking to move forward with a second season, but it won’t be connected to FX on Hulu as the first was. Right now nothing has been announced of the future of the show.

For the time being, if you want to check out the current first and only season of the series then you can do so on Hulu.