Stephen King ‘can’t wait’ for this eerie show’s season three

When one horror legend can compliment another, surely there is some harmony in this crazy mixed-up world.

Such was the case Tuesday when IT author Stephen King shared the video for the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ show Servant, which is executive produced by The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan.

“Can’t wait for this,” King captioned his post about the psychological horror created and written by Tony Basgallop. Check out the tweet for yourself right here.

The series follows the story of Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner, played by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, respectively, who hire a nanny, Nell Tiger Free’s Leanne Grayson, to be a nanny for their baby son Jericho, played by Julius and Mason Belford.

Things take a turn for the worse, as Leanne’s arrival seems to invoke strange and terrifying occurrences for the couple.

King previously hailed the show earlier this year, saying, “If there’s anything creepier or more bingeworthy than this, I don’t know what it is. Tight focus, great acting, and atmosphere.”

Guillermo del Toro is also a fan of the show and cast Rupert Grint in his new Netflix series based on his performance in Servant.

Spoilers ahead for Servant seasons one and two

The show’s twist is that the baby Baby Jericho has died at just 13 weeks old, prompting a psychotic break for Dorothy, who then takes on the delusion that a life-like doll the couple got as a way to cope with the loss is actually her child. The nanny Leanne’s entrance into the show was a hail-Mary effort from Sean to play along with his partner’s delusion long enough to perhaps gently coax her out of her psychosis. But her arrival ushers in a mysterious and evil force onto their home.

The third season of Servant premieres in January 2021, and Variety reported it has also been greenlit for a fourth and final season as well.