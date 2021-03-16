Stephen King Shares New TV Show Recommendation, Calls It Creepy And Bingeworthy

Horror icon Stephen King likes to share his latest favorite entries in the genre on social media, to supply his fans with some great new viewing recommendations, and the legendary writer has just given his thumbs up to one of the best horror series in recent years.

On Monday, King took to Twitter to praise Apple TV+’s Servant, as exec produced by The Sixth Sense‘s M. Night Shyamalan.

“If there’s anything creepier or more bingeworthy than this, I don’t know what it is,” King said in his tweet about the show, which is currently unfolding its second season on the streaming platform. “Tight focus, great acting and atmosphere. “

SERVANT (Apple+): If there’s anything creepier or more bingeworthy than this, I don’t know what it is. Tight focus, great acting and atmosphere. Two seasons available. No, that’s wrong. 1 episode still outstanding. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 15, 2021

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Fantastic Four) as a wealthy couple whose baby son, Jericho, dies at just 13 weeks old. After his death, Ambrose’s Dorothy suffers a full psychotic break and starts believing that a life-like doll they got to cope with their loss actually is their child. Kebbell’s Sean plays along with the delusion and they hire a young nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to take care of “Jericho.” But her arrival opens up their home to a mysterious and evil force. Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint is also part of the lead cast as Dorothy’s brother, Julian.

The first season debuted to strong reviews back in late 2019, with the second run finally kicking off in January this year. 19 episodes can be found on Apple TV+ at the time of writing and, like King says in his tweet above, the season 2 finale is just about to drop. It premieres this Friday, March 19th, so now’s the perfect time to take the author up on his recommendation and binge it all over the next few days before things come to a close.

The good news for Servant fans – including Stephen King – is that Apple has already renewed it for a third season, meaning 10 more episodes are confirmed to be on the way.