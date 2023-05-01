Stephen King has another Netflix recommendation for you to indulge in

Stephen King has indulged us with yet another viewing recommendation on Netflix, this time suggesting the political thriller television series The Diplomat. The acclaimed horror author took to Twitter to share the recommendation, describing The Diplomat as “just terrific” before complimenting the show’s dialogue and name-checking a fellow horror novelist. “Dialogue so sharp it could cut your skin, as my old buddy Peter Straub used to say,” King wrote of the series.

“Bonus: No teen angst,” he added. That final compliment is especially impressive given Netflix’s proven fondness for mostly mindless young adult fare, though The Diplomat seems to be bucking the trend. The first season debuted on Netflix last month, and quickly skyrocketed to the streaming giant’s top ten charts. King joins a chorus of fellow viewers who likewise enjoyed The Diplomat, with the show currently boasting a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

THE DIPLOMAT (Netflix) is just terrific. Dialogue so sharp it could cut your skin, as my old buddy Peter Straub used to say. Bonus: No teen angst. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 30, 2023

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as an international ambassador navigating her high-profile career and turbulent marriage to a political star. Alongside Russell, the cast also includes Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Michael McKean, among others. The Diplomat marks the latest in a string of Netflix recommendations to be shared by King on Twitter of late, with the author elsewhere singing praise for streaming titles like Mindhunter, DARK, Cam and Borderliner.

In the past, King has also commented on Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things, praising the show’s most recent season but describing its two-part finale rollout as “kind of lame.” Outside of Netflix, King has suggested a slew of films and television shows like Evil Dead Rise, Poker Face and Late Night With the Devil. King’s choice of Twitter for the recommendations is especially notable, given his ongoing tit-for-tat with the platform’s CEO Elon Musk in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, King is gearing up for the film adaptation of his short story The Boogeyman, which gave its first look to audiences at CinemaCon last month and is set to be released in June.