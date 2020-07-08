Stephen King Has Another Great Streaming Recommendation For Us

How does one go about deciding what to watch next? Perhaps you read articles like this, or perhaps you adhere to the recommendations that algorithms think you’ll enjoy. But those are run-of-the-mill. Instead, why not take them from a best-selling horror author whose works have been adapted for screen more than 50 times?

I am, of course, talking about Stephen King and the recommendations he’s long been beaming to his 6,000,000 Twitter followers. King’s newest favourite is Hanna, an Amazon Prime action drama that recently debuted its second season. The series “follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.” And here’s what the author had to say about it on social media:

HANNA (Amazon Prime) is really smart and entertaining. Two seasons available. Enjoy, but first enjoy Episode 3 of NOS4A2. I happen to know the guy who wrote the book. He's amazing. AMC. Tonight. 10 Eastern. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 6, 2020

Season 1 of HANNA was very good. Season 2 is excellent. A few (very few) plot holes, but the story roars right through them. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 7, 2020

As I mentioned, the man behind The Shining has previously given the thumbs up to other shows, including BBC horror miniseries Dracula, which aired a run of 3 episodes earlier this year; Pine Gap, a spy drama available on Netflix and Money Heist, a Spanish heist series which he described as a “firecracker.” That’s plenty to be getting your teeth into.

It’s gladdening to see someone with a big platform using it to bring more obscure titles into the light, too. None of these shows were what you’d call smash hits. Dracula was heavily promoted by the BBC, true, but it failed to find the audience that its predecessor Sherlock did. Plugging these programs to 6,000,000 people (give or take a few bots) is sure to give them a boost though and who knows, maybe one of them will end up being the next Tiger King?

