Stephen King Shows His Support For A Recently Cancelled Show

With the announcement of its Y: The Last Man‘s recent cancellation, we may never know what glorious dramatic television awaited us for a second season of the comic book adaption. Now horror author Stephen King is apparently throwing his weight behind the show, according to social media.

What’s more, we’re done with the first season of Y: The Last Man, as it only premiered last month on FX on Hulu and is slated to conclude its finale episode in November.

News abruptly broke on Sunday about the cancellation, with showrunner Eliza Clark sharing her thoughts on Twitter. She said in part that the work environment was “the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want to it end.”

The show follows a world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome has died from a mysterious pandemic of sorts, except for one man and his pet monkey. In the wake of the cataclysmic event, mostly women were left to lead and carry the planet into normalcy again as well as perhaps turning it into something better. It starred Ben Y: The Last Man follows a world in which, after a pandemic of sorts, every mammal with the Y chromosome has died except for one man and his pet monkey. In this world, it’s almost only women who lead and try to carry on the planet in some sort of normalcy and maybe even turn it into something better.

The show starred names such as Ben Schnetzer, Diane Lane, Olivia Thirlby, Elliot Fletcher, and Amber Tamblyn, with the latter’s father event taking to Twitter to expressing the decision as “short sighted on FX, Hulu, and Disney’s part.”

The Tweet by Russ Tamblyn, who is himself a Hollywood actor known for his role in West Side Story among others, was then retweeted in solidarity by King. Check out the original post below:

This is just a tragedy and so short sighted on FX, Hulu and Disney’s part. It really deserved a second season. I know I’m biased for the obvious reason, but even if Amber wasn’t in this, it is still a BRILLIANT SHOW and deserves to find a new home.#YTheLastMan #YLivesOn https://t.co/TVLdIXmaFG — Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) October 17, 2021

Do you think Y: The Last Man deserves a second season?