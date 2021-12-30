Steven Yeun re-teaming with ‘Minari’ director for new Netflix series

Up until last year, Steven Yeun was best known for his 66-episode stint on The Walking Dead, but his stock is higher than it’s ever been after he landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to acclaimed drama Minari, which he also executive produced.

Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the movie wound up landing six Oscar nods in total including Best Picture and Best Director, with veteran Youn Yuh-jung walking away with the Best Supporting Actress trophy. Yeun has a packed upcoming slate that includes Jordan Peele’s Nope and more seasons of Amazon’s animated smash hit Invincible, but he’s set to re-team with Chung on Netflix dramatic comedy Beef.

As per Discussing Film, Chung will helm at least the pilot and possibly additional episodes of the series, which is being co-produced by the streaming service and A24. Ali Wong will co-star, and she’s no stranger to finding success on the platform after writing and headlining hit comedy Always Be My Maybe.

Beef revolves around two people involved in a road rage incident, one that slowly begins to consume every fiber of their being in the aftermath. The project was initially announced this past March, with cameras reportedly set to start rolling from next month up until the summer of 2022.