Stranger Things Fans Freaking Out After Writers Share Odd Photo

The next run of Stranger Things on Netflix is now in production and still a long way off, but the fanbase is growing impatient as they wait to learn where the hit series will take them next.

Between rumors that point to season 4 arriving in late December and possibly being split into two parts, to countless reports which claim to know the fate of David Harbour’s Hopper, fans certainly have had a lot to pore over as they’re left to wonder what lies ahead for the Hawkins community after the explosive events of last season. But things just got a whole lot stranger (sorry, we had to) today.

A few hours ago, the show’s writers Tweeted out a seemingly innocent image, pulled from season 3. Featuring Lucas, Will, Mike, and Eleven, it doesn’t appear to signal anything on the surface, but the fanbase being as passionate as it is means that folks have already begun reacting to it with crazy theories, excitement and general confusion over what the writers are playing at here.

See for yourself:

So is Mike and Will holding hands or?….. pic.twitter.com/sU2aIUmI72 — Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) February 11, 2020

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN — liv is ready for stranger things s4 (@stansurine) February 11, 2020

Proof of Byler- Mike n Will holdin' hands! — Lakshya Saxena (@lakshya_0507) February 11, 2020

mike has two hands one for will and one for el — sydney is not okay with this | reddie au📌 (@Spidey_Sydney3) February 11, 2020

what exactly are we looking at? — giom (@chaotickeery) February 11, 2020

Dustin had an unexpected partner…

So… Is there a new unexpected/unknown couple?

Will?! — 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕘𝕖 (@E_Savage__) February 11, 2020

Should we be concerned? — mike wheeler love bot (@spiideysweb) February 11, 2020

I DON’T UNDERSTAND — ⒶⓇⒾ (@scoopskeery) February 11, 2020

What is that mean???? — ⭐️ (@l92966740) February 11, 2020

i don’t understand — 𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚🥞🇮🇹 (@gioxilomb) February 11, 2020

explain please — ℓιν 🦦 (@BarneyDoNoah) February 11, 2020

uh… u mind explaining? — 𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐚 ♡ (@xlovefinn) February 11, 2020

what is the meaning other then how adorable they all are — sydney is not okay with this | reddie au📌 (@Spidey_Sydney3) February 11, 2020

ignore if they all die — nelly (@gotgv1) February 11, 2020

Im tired of this account teasing me with these cryptic tweets about season 4.. https://t.co/nBSZXWtJ0S pic.twitter.com/HYOfB1nnBW — CJ destroyer of Worlds and Doritos.. (@mrcjprice193) February 11, 2020

why are the replies under every tweet annoying af. i hope they don't think this is their main fanbase. https://t.co/xFt1T53GAh — . (@shelly90927) February 11, 2020

Of course, plot details for season 4 of Stranger Things are being kept locked away deep within the bowels of Netflix HQ, but it’s probably fair to say that Hawkins is headed for more supernatural spooks. And as for what Hopper’s fate will ultimately be? Well, no one knows for sure, but we’d wager that we haven’t seen the last of the fan favorite.

In any case, we’ll hopefully get some answers soon, as Stranger Things is now filming and should be with us in the latter stages of this year. Mark the calendars, folks, as you’ll be returning to Hawkins before you know it. The only question that remains is: Are you ready?