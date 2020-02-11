Home / tv

Stranger Things Fans Freaking Out After Writers Share Odd Photo

The next run of Stranger Things on Netflix is now in production and still a long way off, but the fanbase is growing impatient as they wait to learn where the hit series will take them next.

Between rumors that point to season 4 arriving in late December and possibly being split into two parts, to countless reports which claim to know the fate of David Harbour’s Hopper, fans certainly have had a lot to pore over as they’re left to wonder what lies ahead for the Hawkins community after the explosive events of last season. But things just got a whole lot stranger (sorry, we had to) today.

A few hours ago, the show’s writers Tweeted out a seemingly innocent image, pulled from season 3. Featuring Lucas, Will, Mike, and Eleven, it doesn’t appear to signal anything on the surface, but the fanbase being as passionate as it is means that folks have already begun reacting to it with crazy theories, excitement and general confusion over what the writers are playing at here.

Of course, plot details for season 4 of Stranger Things are being kept locked away deep within the bowels of Netflix HQ, but it’s probably fair to say that Hawkins is headed for more supernatural spooks. And as for what Hopper’s fate will ultimately be? Well, no one knows for sure, but we’d wager that we haven’t seen the last of the fan favorite.

In any case, we’ll hopefully get some answers soon, as Stranger Things is now filming and should be with us in the latter stages of this year. Mark the calendars, folks, as you’ll be returning to Hawkins before you know it. The only question that remains is: Are you ready?

