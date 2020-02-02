Netflix Reportedly Splitting Stranger Things Season 4 Into Two Parts

Last summer’s third season of Stranger Things was another smash hit season of the Netflix supernatural drama, so obviously the streaming giant is moving forward as soon as possible with a fourth run. Star Finn Wolfhard recently revealed, for instance, that shooting begins “really soon” and while fans are probably aware that the signs have been pointing to this being the final season of the show, things might not actually be that clear-cut.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Han will return in Fast & Furious 9 and that Transformers is being rebooted – that Netflix is very likely going to split Stranger Things season 4 into two parts. We’ve been informed that, though the original plan was to make season 4 the last, they’ve now decided to just extend the plot across an additional run. The second part, we’re told, may be marketed as season 5, but it’ll essentially be the second half of season 4 as it will continue the same storyline.

And while the details we’ve been given end there, there are two reasons for why they might be doing it this way. Firstly is because creators the Duffer brothers may genuinely have found that they need more space to conclude the narrative that’s been building since season 1 in a satisfactory, satisfying manner.

Netflix Releases Epic Multi-Season Poster To Mark Stranger Things Day 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But aside from that just, Netflix probably wants to make the most out of the show before it ends. Like many Hollywood franchises have found, you can make double the money if you split your final chapter in two. Marvel’s tactic of stretching the climax of the Infinity Saga across Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is the most recent, and most successful, example of this.

Then again, plans can always change before shooting begins. For now though, at least, it seems that Netflix will indeed do one final chapter of Stranger Things but just split it into two runs. And hopefully, that’ll result in a satisfying ending for the show.