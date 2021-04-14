Stranger Things Star Says He’s Down For A Dustin/Steve Spinoff

The unlikely friendship between Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington is one of the biggest fan favorite double acts in Stranger Things, maybe even the biggest. The duo’s antics were a major part of seasons 2 and 3 and will likely continue to be in the next run as well. Still, a spinoff based around the pair wouldn’t go amiss and star Gaten Matarazzo has now revealed that he’d be down for such a show. He even has a few suggestions about how to make it work.

Matarazzo spoke to ET Online to promote the new season of his other Netflix show, Prank Encounters, and was asked if he’d be up for a spinoff starring himself and Joe Keery. The actor said he is, but he thinks the concept would only be enough to fuel either a limited series or maybe a mini-webseries, focusing on Dustin and Steve goofing around when they’re not saving the world for once.

“I think a Dustin-Steve spinoff would be good if it were in, like, a weird niche format. Like, they didn’t do a full show of it,” Matarazzo said. “…like a WandaVision type thing or like a web series type thing where on YouTube, there’s weekly episodes of little hijinks they get into, like every now and again, like a skit show. That’d be great. You kind of break that format….I don’t know if a Dustin and Steve full-series spinoff is sustainable. What are they going to do for a whole season, just them?”

Despite the immense popularity of the 80s-set sci-fi series, Netflix has yet to officially announce an ST spinoff. Instead, it seems they’re focusing on continuing the main show and making sure that’s as good as can be. Sure enough, we’ve heard a lot at this point about how season 4 will be the best, scariest and darkest run yet. Remember, it’s probably not the last one, though, as a fifth season is expected to follow it at some point.

Given the lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, production on the latest batch of episodes is still ongoing despite filming kicking off in early 2020. Work surely has to wrap up soon, however, and we’d love to hope that Stranger Things will be back on our screens sometime later this year, but maybe we should prepare ourselves for its return in 2022 instead.