Stranger Things Star Says Season 4 Is The Scariest One Yet

Netflix recently passed the milestone of 200 million subscribers, so it isn’t a surprise that viewership numbers have continued to go through the roof. For instance, french crime thriller Lupin rocketed towards 70 million streams in the first four weeks it was available, meaning that five of the streaming service’s seven most-watched shows ever have been released since March of last year.

The other two will be back with a vengeance soon, and looking to reclaim their place at the top of the all-time charts. Season 2 of The Witcher is still expected before the end of 2021 despite star Henry Cavill suffering what was reported to be a serious injury on set, but as of yet, the platform haven’t confirmed when Stranger Things will be returning to our screens.

The cultural phenomenon is viewed as Netflix’s marquee television property, and at this stage, it’s virtually guaranteed to become the streamer’s most-watched episodic project by some distance whenever the next batch of episodes arrive. The Duffer brothers are keeping plot details firmly under wraps, but in a new interview, star Galen Matarazzo teased that it’ll be the scariest season yet.

“I think most would probably say it’s the scariest out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film. We don’t have to try too hard. We like each other, which is always a plus. As well as having a lot of the heavy, dark stuff in the show, it’s surrounded by a lot of lightheartedness and a good amount of comedy. We usually have a fun time on set.”

New BTS Images Revealed From Stranger Things Season 4 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Filming had only been underway for two weeks before Stranger Things was forced into a seven-month shutdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but a recently leaked image appeared to hint that we can expect the series to return on August 21st. Seasons 1 and 3 were released in July, with the second one landing in October, so it would be safe to assume that the fourth run will debut in roughly the same window, meaning that we’re not too far away from seeing the gang back together once again to unravel their latest mystery.