Stranger Things 4 Art Reveals First Map Of Hawkins

Stranger Things fans have been familiar with Hawkins, Indiana for the past five years, but now we know exactly how the beleaguered town fits together. This Saturday, November 3 is Stranger Things Day and Netflix is offering up a range of treats for lovers of the hit show all day long. We now have a release window for the much-anticipated fourth season, as well as a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Likewise, Netflix has also shared the very first map of Hawkins, featuring such iconic locations as the Byers house, Starcourt Mall and, of course, the Hawkins Lab. The art comes from artist Kyle Lambert (the man behind Stranger Things‘ many gorgeous posters over the years). If you want to, you can turn the poster into a game of Where’s Waldo? and try and spot all the demogorgons stalking through the town. See it for yourself below:

It’s interesting that we’re getting this poster now as season 4 promises to expand the world of the series outside of Hawkins in a big way. For example, we know that David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is currently serving time in a Russian gulag, while the Byers family has relocated to California. As the new trailer showcases, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is having a hard time fitting in there, however, so it’s clear that Hawkins remains her real home.

Following the first two seasons being set in the fall and season 3 shifting into summer, season 4 will take place during spring 1986. Though El is hoping to have “the best spring break ever”, unfortunately it looks like this could be the kids’ most dramatic and dangerous season yet.

Despite being set in spring, Stranger Things 4 – which consists of nine episodes – will be landing on Netflix sometime during summer 2022.