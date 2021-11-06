Fans Are Going Wild For Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer
Watch: Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Fans Go Wild For Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer It’s Stranger Things Day and Netflix has opened strong with a brand-new hotly anticipated trailer for season 4.
In this, we see Eleven living her new life in California and writing a letter back home to Mike talking about how excited she is to see him when they all go on Spring Break. We also get some glimpses of what’s to come, and it looks like this upcoming season will be chock full of explosions and excitement for the people of one of Netlfix’s tentpole shows.
All that excitement has spread to the fans as well, with this fan saying that they’ve been converted from their previous doubt:
This Twitter user notes that even with the actors getting older, they still work for the roles.
With all this excitement, we still don’t yet have a release date for the season, so we’ll be eagerly waiting and feeling a bit like this fan:
In the meantime, we’ll be watching the first three seasons on Netflix to refresh our memories