Fans Are Going Wild For Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Watch: Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Fans Go Wild For Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer It’s Stranger Things Day and Netflix has opened strong with a brand-new hotly anticipated trailer for season 4.

we're gonna have the best spring break ever. pic.twitter.com/D6Xyx9VquE — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2021

In this, we see Eleven living her new life in California and writing a letter back home to Mike talking about how excited she is to see him when they all go on Spring Break. We also get some glimpses of what’s to come, and it looks like this upcoming season will be chock full of explosions and excitement for the people of one of Netlfix’s tentpole shows.

All that excitement has spread to the fans as well, with this fan saying that they’ve been converted from their previous doubt:

Everything I said about not being excited for the next season was all a lie. This looks unreal https://t.co/YrAN3oVVgt — Ben (@_benjxnes_) November 6, 2021

This Twitter user notes that even with the actors getting older, they still work for the roles.

OKAYYYY!!! No we’re talking!!! Idk why I didn’t think they would work aging into the show? Looking good. High hopes. Thank you #StrangerThingsDay https://t.co/885wcvliFY — Danielle (@_danielleeeees) November 6, 2021

With all this excitement, we still don’t yet have a release date for the season, so we’ll be eagerly waiting and feeling a bit like this fan:

Me when my niece sent me this video: AHHHHHHHHH!!!



Me when I didn’t see a season premiere date: 🤬🤬🤬 #StrangerThings #StrangerThingsDay https://t.co/CTvJj36Yz9 — Fletch (@FletchSaidThat) November 6, 2021

In the meantime, we’ll be watching the first three seasons on Netflix to refresh our memories