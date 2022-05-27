With Stranger Things season 4 being unleashed on Netflix, the marketing team has delved fully into it, with several pop-up displays appearing around the world.

From Sydney to Krakow, Madrid to Malaysia, and many places in between, Netflix has celebrated the long-awaited release of Stranger Things 4 with grotesque pop-up and screen projections in major cities. Referred to as “rifts” by Netflix’s press release, they began with a fateful portal opening in Sydney’s Bondi Beach and Al Nakheel Mall in Saudi Arabia.

Sydney’s rift included a crossover with local television favorites Bondi Rescue, with the crew working alongside several people in hazmat suits to keep locals away from the dangers of the red oozy pool.

Organizers at the Bondi Beach event spoke to We Got This Covered about the process it took to bring these installations to life.

“It was an overnight mission, we started [construction] as soon as the sun went down last night. We’ve been here since 5:30am, and it was already all set up, glowing from the middle, it was really awesome.”

Open for the public to view, and with promotional footage being shot, fans were welcomed into the tendrils.

“We’ve had some super fans come by who have been crying, really getting into it,” event organizers said.

The Australian installation was live for 12 hours, with swarms of further exhibits popping up worldwide as fans get ready for volume one of Stranger Things 4, premiering exclusively on Netflix from May 27.