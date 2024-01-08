‘Stranger Things 5’ first look seemingly confirms a major character exit we all expected

We knew this was coming, but it still hurts, y'know?

They grow up so fast. Wait, no, they don’t — it feels like forever since Stranger Things was last on our screens. A year and a half on from the penultimate season releasing on Netflix, after being held up by the strikes of 2023 and the actors’ incredibly busy schedules, Stranger Things 5 has finally entered production, as of Jan. 8, 2024.

Netflix celebrated the news of the TV phenomenon embarking on its final chapter with an epic cast photo featuring all the key players from the upcoming fifth season. In addition to creators the Duffer Brothers, those gathered include David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, AmyBeth McNulty, Brett Gelman, and Vecna himself, Jamie Campbell Bower. Last but not least, franchise newcomer, Terminator legend Linda Hamilton, is also pictured.

Unfortunately, despite the mammoth amount of people in this photo, the cast pic is missing one fan-favorite from season 4. Yes, where is the one, the only, Eddie Munson, aka Joseph Quinn?

On the face of it, this isn’t all that surprising, given that Eddie sacrificed himself to save his friends at the end of ST4. However, the character’s popularity subsequently reached insane levels that even one-time season 1 fave Barb couldn’t dream of. So it wasn’t too crazy to suspect that the Duffers could’ve rewritten their plans to bring Quinn back as a regular for the final season. But, nope, Joe is a no show.

NO JOSEPH QUINN NOOOO — BoozeLolx 🇫🇷🇬🇧 (@T20Electra) January 8, 2024

Um, how do we tell them…?

Where is Eddie

Is he safe

Is he alright? pic.twitter.com/3VSsOJqxsE — Green (@xariusk) January 8, 2024

Vecna’s back, but not Eddie. Not cool, Netflix.

I see Vecna but no Eddie — ᑕᗩᒪᗰ ᗩᔕ YOᑌ ᗩᖇᗴ 🫠 (@BenjiD2lal) January 8, 2024

Some are clinging to some tiny shreds of hope, though. I mean, someone’s gotta be taking this photo, right? So why can’t it be Quinn?

They got Eddie taking the picture — Nick Pike (@nallenpgh) January 8, 2024

If Quinn isn’t holding the phone, wearing a big ol’ mullet wig, there will be hell(fire club) to pay, Netflix.

Eddie behind the cam? 😁 Well I hope they bring him back somehow.. was a great character 👌 — Abhishek Malhotra (@Abhii_Malhotra) January 8, 2024

Aside from Eddie, the cast photo may also drop another spoiler, which is actually even bigger than the expected absence of Mr. Munson. If Sadie Sink’s involved in a big way then clearly Max recovers from her near-death in season 4.

Ahh so Sadie probably is probably gonna get healed — Dillon Hughes (@dillonhughes23) January 8, 2024

With filming only just beginning, we’re naturally a long ways away from seeing any new episodes hit Netflix. That may seem like a bad thing, but on the upside (not the Upside Down), that does mean there’s plenty of time for Joseph Quinn to make a sneaky return.