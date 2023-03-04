‘Stranger Things’ fans try to add two and two together after Joseph Quinn’s weird response to Eddie Munson’s comeback

Compared to past seasons, Stranger Things season four was definitely intent on leaving us in a puddle of our tears. One of the most heartbreaking moments in the show was when everyone’s beloved Eddie Munson sacrificed his life to lend the others an edge in their fight against the deadly Vecna. But even though his death in the arms of Dustin seemed rather permanent, his fans have been harboring the dream of his comeback when season five graces Netflix. And series star Joseph Quinn’s answer to the possibility has only served to send the already frenzied speculation spiraling.

The 29-year-old actor recently attended Showmasters’ London Comic Con. As expected, he was eventually asked the most important question plaguing fans who have been plotting lofty theories of how their favorite Metallica-lover can rise from the dead — the future of Eddie Munson in the ongoing Netflix series and whether he will make a miraculous return to life in the upcoming season five.

Given the love the character has received, Quinn has been asked this question in the past and he has clearly stated that it is “unlikely.” But his choice of words this time has raised many speculative eyebrows.

After stating that he would love to come back, he went on to blurt a semi-coherent answer.

“I mean, they’re shooting soon! I don’t know… I’d love to be – I died,”

Though he recovered and once again said that it is “probably unlikely,” his response has led to suspicions that he knows more about Eddie’s fate than he is letting on.

Why would joseph say he doesn’t know if he will be in season 5 if they will start filming soon WHY DOESN’T HE SAY “NO I WILL NOT” THEN?? pic.twitter.com/bdYFj6bYCT — Xibi / 🏴‍☠️ Captain Joe ⚔️ (@Xibi_Quinn) March 4, 2023

Right he can just say no. Also he did say well Eddie did die…. Still not an answer Joseph — Emily Manifesting Quinn At CHICAGOEXPO2023 (@emilymunson2019) March 4, 2023

Of course, apart from the renewed interest in Eddie’s status in the Stranger Things universe, his appearance has kicked off a well-deserved Joseph Quinn appreciation trend on Twitter.

The many faces of Joseph Quinn

I adore him so much what the fucj pic.twitter.com/M9jWA49NKn — blaziken 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @ JOSEPH QUINN DAY!! (@clothhwaltz) March 4, 2023

Some silly little pictures I took of Joseph Quinn during his panel today for #LCCSpring ! pic.twitter.com/Rt1zG3WqfW — Petite Orange Quinn 🍊✨ (@Melkywi) March 4, 2023

Well, count us in whether it is to join the “we want Eddie Munson back” crusade or add to the ever-expanding thread of reasons why Joseph Quinn is just *chef’s kiss*