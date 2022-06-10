‘Stranger Things’ cast react to Max running up that hill

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season four, episode four, “Dear Billy.”

The Stranger Things 4 cast watch the clip of Max running for her life through the Upside Down. The cast members include Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, and Caleb McLaughlin, who all sat down for Netflix’s Geeked Week to discuss the show.

Each of them can’t take their eyes off of the scene as Max is captured by the monstrous Vecna, then gets away from his clutches and runs to the open portal back to Earth set to the music of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” When Max fights back against the monster, Matarazzo can’t help but smile, and as she gets closer to the portal, Sink has a look of intensity.

Sink said that the scene was shot between four days and a week, and she spent a lot of time in the harness. They got lucky this year because Vecna was made with practical effects, so the actress didn’t have to stare at a man in a green suit. She got scraped up, but she said it was really fun.

The scene has become a favorite amongst the Stranger Things fanbase, and that was due in part to the song that propelled the drama in the scene even further. “Running Up That Hill” reached new heights on the music charts, and Kate Bush responded with gratitude for all the love from her new fans.

Sink explained why Vecna targeted Max and where the character is emotionally at this point in the story. She’s had a difficult life, and in season three, she lost her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), which made her the perfect prey for a predator like Vecna.

The trailer for Stranger Things 4, volume 2 trailer promises an action-packed conclusion, and based on how many questions are still left unanswered at the end of volume 1, things are bound to get even more dangerous for our heroes.

Stranger Things 4, volume 2, comes to Netflix July 1.