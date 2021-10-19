Stranger Things Collab With Magic The Gathering On Sale Now

For fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things, it may comfort them to know they can play as some of their favorite characters in Magic: The Gathering thanks to a Secret Lair drop that has come out this month.

And today, we’re a getting a closer look at some of the cards available for play, including Will the wise and Mind Flayer, the Shadow. Take a look at the announcement below:

Stranger Things has made its way to Magic: The Gathering. Check out two of the new Stranger Things cards in this special Secret Lair drop pic.twitter.com/YZgbhdyCib — Netflix EEK-ed 🎃 (@NetflixGeeked) October 18, 2021

By the way, if you want to take a look at what Eleven looks like in the game and a link to purchase, you can find that in the Tweet below:

The October Superdrop is ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/a0WcxZVh7b pic.twitter.com/kdmRyOZyRH — MTG Secret Lair (@MTGSecretLair) October 18, 2021

If you’re still looking for some Stranger Things content to tied you over until season four comes out next year, you should know that there is a Stranger Things 3: The Game as well as skins available in Dead by Daylight, but you better hurry on the latter as it is delisting the available cosmetics in November.

From what we know so far about Stranger Things 4, a first look seems to indicate that there will be a creepy haunted house known as the Creel House involved in the plot. You can watch a clip of the kids exploring the decrepit house right here.

In addition, the cold open of the first look shows an idyllic-looking family in the house at some time in many years past. But that picture perfect image begins to unravel when strange goings on happen in the house, including finding dead animals on the grounds.

Stranger Things 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.