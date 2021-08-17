Stranger Things Will Be leaving Dead By Daylight In November

The Netflix series Stranger Things has been a part of plenty of collaborations with video games series since the show’s launch in 2016, but sadly one of these partnerships is going to be delisted later this year.

Team horror game Dead by Daylight will be delisting its Stranger Things cosmetics in November. The news was announced in a post to the game’s official Twitter account.

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet.



Take part in their legacy before they go – details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

Players will have until November 17 to purchase the items from themselves as after this date only those who own them will be able to use them. Right now there are no plans for them to be brought back to sale in the future.

The good news! These items will go on sale on August 18 so players can snatch them up for a 50 percent discount. If you’re looking to grab the entire set, The Stranger Things Chapter, which will include all the characters as well as exclusive cosmetics, will be discounted 60 percent from Aug. 18 to Sep. 1.

While the skins will still be available to use for players who own them, the Stranger Things Underground Complex map will be completely removed from the game.

It isn’t all bad news though, as it was confirmed that yet another movie crossover will be coming to the game, in this case, Pinhead from Hellraiser.

Right now no information on this collaboration has been released further than a teaser so fans will need to sit tight and wait to see if it comes to fruition.