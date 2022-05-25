‘Stranger Things’ creators outlined and pitched season 5 during pandemic hiatus

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer discuss what happened when they pitched season 5 of the show during the pandemic hiatus.

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers jointly explained how emotional pitching the final season of the series actually was.

“During the six-month pandemic hiatus, we outlined season 5 and pitched it to Netflix. Everyone there had also been present when we first pitched the show in 2015. While we were strangers then, we were now friends, and there were a lot of tears when it was over. It’s just been an extraordinary journey for all of us, and while it’s hard to believe that we’re approaching the end, we feel incredibly lucky to have such amazing partners.”

The first season of Stranger Things in 2016 was nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon. Audiences were pulled in by the 1980s nostalgia, the monstrous mysteries, and the likable cast so much that it became one of Netflix’s most popular series.

Six years later, the series has evolved over time with more characters joining the cast and bigger threats that the kids of Hawkins have to face. There’s been a lot of speculation about when Stranger Things would end, but they’ve since confirmed that season 5 would be its last for the creators to confidently tell the end to this story.

The Duffer Brothers have been candid about the changes that the hiatus afforded them to fine-tune Stranger Things. With more time to go over scripts, they added an extra episode to season 4 and the episodes have a longer runtime than previous seasons. The last episode is even referred to as a Stranger Things movie that’s over two hours long.

While season 5 will be the ending to this particular story, there’s still potential for a spinoff. The creators are entertaining ideas and want to find one that they feel passionately about. Finn Wolfhard was the only person to guess the Stranger Things spinoff, so it’s possible there will be more Stranger Things stories in the future.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 premieres May 27 and part 2 premieres on July 1 on Netflix.