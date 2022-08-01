‘Stranger Things’ fan bravely declares an underrated character better than Eddie

There’s no question that the biggest breakout of Stranger Things 4 was Eddie Munson, with Joseph Quinn’s quirky performance as the DnD-loving metalhead turning him into the most mourned character since, well, the ones from all the other seasons. But this dangerously hot take is boldly declaring that an underrated member of Hawkins’ heroes is a superior character to the internet’s beloved Eddie.

Twitter user @Rieqlm has bravely declared their belief that Lucas Sinclair, as played by Caleb McLaughlin on the Netflix hit since season one, is better than Quinn’s Eddie.

I said what I said pic.twitter.com/QFR9EIzTRV — Rieen ⁉️ (@Rieqlm) July 31, 2022

And, going by the tweet’s thousands of likes, it turns out that they aren’t the only one. While Eddie diehards might be a lot more vocal, it seems there are a ton of Lucas lovers out there, too, with this hot take encouraging the Sinclair stans to come out of the woodwork and make it known they feel the same way.

eddie is just a silly little guy who i’m attached to. lucas is literally one of the best characters in the entire show. https://t.co/77QVlQaUmS — hollisᵎᵎᵎᵎ rw: torchwood s2 (@HITOSHll) August 1, 2022

On the one hand, you would expect fans to prefer a long-term character like Lucas over a one-time wonder like Eddie, but Lucas has always been something of a divisive part of the show. Back in season one, for instance, he started out as an almost antagonist figure as he distrusted Eleven and often fought with Mike. Season four saw him at odds with his friends once again, as Lucas had fallen in with Jason and his gang of jock cronies. Still, in a great bit of character development, he ended up turning coat and remaining loyal to his old pals.

Eddie, meanwhile, has a bigger personality and also heroically sacrificed himself in the season finale, which always wins points with audiences. Nobody’s undercutting Eddie’s contribution to the show, then, but maybe Lucas deserves some more recognition from the Stranger Things crowd as well.