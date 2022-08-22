‘Stranger Things’ fans debate which version of Steve can be called the greatest

Netflix’s fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things is undoubtedly chock-full of heroic characters that make viewers wish that they were a member of the Hawkins clan. But, out of the plethora of admirable heroes in the global sci-fi series, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is definitely at the top of the list. Now, after four seasons of the jock-turned-babysitter, fans are understandably beginning to ask themselves — which version of Steve is the undisputed best?

Over on r/StrangerThings, user u/PoppyBee27 prompted the thought-provoking conversation by sharing side-by-side pictures of Steve from seasons one, two, three, and four — and asking which Steve is everyone’s favorite Steve.

Fans responded almost immediately, as a plethora of users took to the comments to share their opinions on which Steve is the greatest. And, for a character with a resume of unforgettable moments, that certainly isn’t an easy question to answer.

One user quickly chimed in and stated that season two Steve is a badass, but that Steve is also hilarious in the third season. Guess some folks just can’t choose.

A second user reiterated the previous user’s comment and agreed that season two Steve is the best.

Of course, a handful of users appreciate Sailor Steve from Scoops Ahoy! for all that he’s worth.

Another user said what everyone else was thinking and simply replied “Yes” to all versions of Steve. This is the one right here.

While picking a version of Steve is decided solely on preference, there’s no denying that Steve has become a fan favorite throughout the years — and was aligned with one of the most memorable character arcs in the history of television. For those reasons, fans will continue to stick by Harrington no matter what.