‘Stranger Things’ fans give a shout-out to the show’s best-named character

Thanks to its international/cross-country scope, Stranger Things 4 had so many characters running around that it’s hard to keep track of them all… and yet fans are giving a shout-out to a minor player who only appeared in one scene in the season finale. What’s the reason they’re the unlikely recipient of so much attention? It’s all thanks to their hilarious name, as revealed in the episode’s credits.

When Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) needs a sensory deprivation tank to telepathically check in on Max in Hawkins, Argyle (Eduardo Franco) has the nifty idea of building one at a Nevada branch of the Surfer Boy Pizza chain he works for. The only obstacle in their way is the young cashier who is easily cajoled into helping them when Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) offers him some weed.

Hilariously, the cashier is practically a carbon copy of Argyle, so his credited name is kind of perfect. As Redditor krenzo pointed out on the r/StrangerThings subreddit, the character — as played by Andres Figueroa — is officially called “Argyle 2.0.”

But the fact that a Surfer Boy employee 500 miles away is an exact duplicate of Argyle raises some interesting questions about the company’s workforce. Are they all identical?

Theorists, start your engines.

Argyle hive mind vs. Vecna in season five?

Wait, no, they’re not a hive mind…

A sneak peek at what’s to come.

Argyle definitely filled the role of comic relief in season four, as his constantly stoned, unflappable personality brought some much-needed lightness to what was otherwise a pretty dark and weighty batch of episodes. But what if he’s on course to become a lot more important in the fight against Vecna in Stranger Things 5? What if it’s not Eleven who’s the world’s savior but Argyle and his army of pizza-flipping clones? You heard it here first.