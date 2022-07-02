‘Stranger Things’ fans have a lot of thoughts on season 4’s surprising Rotten Tomatoes score
Stranger Things 4 volume two finally dropped on Netflix this Friday, and fans are still reeling from what was a mind-blowing and heartrending end to what has undoubtedly been the biggest season of the smash-hit show to date. But it turns out that critics don’t necessarily think that quantity equals quality as, now that the final episodes are out, ST4‘s consolidated Rotten Tomatoes score is in — and it’s surprisingly low.
Though season four kicked off in May with a strong 91% critics rating, that score has now decreased to 89%. While that’s still an incredibly high score, in comparison with previous runs of the series it’s shockingly low. 2016’s season one holds the top spot with an almost-perfect 97%, 2017’s season two follows with an impressive 94%, and bringing up the rear are 2019’s season three and four with 89% a piece.
And, as you would expect, folks are not having it. Season four has gone down extremely well with the Stranger Things fandom so they can’t accept that it’s the joint worst the show has to offer. In fact, many are convinced it’s the very best.
A score under 90% is a joke.
It should at least be tying with the first season.
The ever-controversial second season would definitely not be second-best in fan rankings.
Some think season three was way worse than four…
… While some think it was way better.
Rotten Tomatoes has got this totally… upside down.
Not everyone loved everything about Stranger Things 4, of course — its LGBTQ rep, or arguable lack thereof, has proved divisive for starters — but it’s clear that most agree it shouldn’t be dwelling at the bottom of Rotten Tomatoes’ rankings. While the ginormous episode runtimes might be what brought it down for critics, for fans that just gave them more to love.