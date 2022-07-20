‘Stranger Things’ fans name their worst ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8-style scenarios

Stranger Things fans are sharing the many ways they think the final season of the popular Netflix series could go the way of the notorious eighth season of Game of Thrones.

A redditor called Blade_982 sparked the discussion by asking fellow fans to post how the ending of Stranger Things could reach Game of Thrones levels of disappointment.

A common theme in the thread seemed to be a fear of the writers betraying the integrity of the characters. Buddy Buddy 820 sketched out their idea of how this could play out.

Many fans agreed that it would be a cop-out if the writers resort to concluding Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) journey with a martyr trope.

Other fans fear that the writers will center the grande finale around another kind of uninspired cliché.

Glass Librarian 9019 came right out and poked fun at David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for some of the baffling creative choices they made for the catastrophic final season of Game of Thrones.

Drawing an analogy to The Long Night, the third episode of the dreaded Game of Thrones season 8, users said they weren’t particularly picky about how events might unfold, as long as none of them took place in shadowy environs of the Upside Down.

The creative minds of Stranger Things fans have shown that there are many pitfalls along the way to a satisfying conclusion, so let’s hope The Duffer Brothers are paying attention, and create a memorable ending on par with the high standard they set in previous seasons.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.