‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 exact release date and time on Netflix

Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi series Stranger Things is just a few weeks shy of entering its much-anticipated fourth season.

According to the Duffer Brothers, the upcoming season is expected to be “very, very long” — so long that it will need to be split up into two individual parts made up of nine episodes in total. Millions of viewers across the globe are eager to witness the aftermath of the action-packed season three finale, “The Battle of Starcourt.”

The exhilarating trailer for Stranger Things 4 officially dropped on ‘Stranger Things Day’ (Nov. 6), while exclusive behind-the-scenes photos were released on March 23. Unlike prior seasons on the streaming platform, the entirety of Stranger Things 4 will not be released all at once, and instead divided in two. Here’s exactly when you can enjoy part one of the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

When will Stranger Things 4 be released?

As mentioned before, Netflix’s popular fantasy series will be split into two parts. Part one drops on Netflix on May 27, followed by part two releasing on July 1. Vol. 1 of Stranger Things season four will be available to stream on Netflix at 12am PT, which is simultaneously 3am ET and 2am CT.

The upcoming fourth season is expected to set the events leading up to the fifth and final season of the trailblazing series. The 9 episodes in the fourth season are confirmed to be twice as long as episodes in years past, so diehard fans can rest assured that Eleven and the gang will be back and better than ever.

Seasons one to three of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix now with a subscription.