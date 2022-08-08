‘Stranger Things’ stans hoping Vecna gets stabbed in the back

Fans of Stranger Things are hoping to see Vecna get a taste of his own treacherous medicine in the upcoming season of the show.

Traditional-Clue-844 started the conversation when they posted their wish to see Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) betrayed by the Mind Flayer in Season 5 of the series in the r/StrangerThing subreddit.

As it turns out, a lot of Stranger Things fans find Vecna’s god complex annoying and would like to see the Mind Flayer emerge as an entity in its own right and flip the script on him. Naturally, a discussion about the nature of Vecna’s relationship with the Mind Flayer ensued.

Deus-system-failed thinks that Vecna and the Mind Flayer enable one another’s dysfunction.

Arentol believes that the Mind Flayer is needy and its relationship with Vecna is surreptitiously exploitative. They theorize that it became entangled with Vecna because he is the catalyst it needed to realize its potential as a destructive being. However, they also think that the Mind Flayer could replace Vecna and that, ultimately, it will seek to do so with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown).

Pyronico describes him as a pretentious hypocrite. They point out that, on the one hand, Vecna claims that humanity is a virus that contaminated the world. On the other, he enters the pristine terrain of The Upside Down, only to pollute it with various abominable inventions.

Apparently, Vecna’s pretentiousness gets on a lot of people’s nerves. However, Helen790 believes the writers deliberately made Vecna contradict himself to underscore how warped his thinking is.

Nevertheless, some fans still prefer the idea of Vecna as the boss of the Mind Flayer.

Other fans were more intrigued with the idea of the Mind Flayer outclassing Vecna as a shady manipulator who secretly lured him into The Upside Down in the first place.

It’s hard to say how things will play out between Vecna and the Mind Flayer in Season 5. The discussion on Reddit shows that there is a multitude of alluring possibilities. The Mind Flayer’s seeming lack of awareness about its power and the submissive role it plays to Vecna doesn’t sit well with some viewers, and they’re itching to see their symbiosis end with an unforgettable confrontation. Hopefully, the writers will take note.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.