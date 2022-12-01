‘Stranger Things’ star believes he already knows how the show will end

Jim Hopper might have just cracked the case of the Stranger Things final season. Actor David Harbour claims he knows how it’s all going to end…and we don’t know if we should believe him.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Harbour took a detour from promoting his R-rated holiday thriller Violent Night to talk about the Netflix series that put him on the map. He said that he’s already let series creators Matt and Ross Duffer know that he’s figured it all out.

“Yeah, I know everything. [laughs] … I’ve said this in interviews before, immediately I get a text from Matt and Ross Duffer saying, ‘oh, so you know everything?’ Yeah. So, theoretically, I know what the end of the show is.”

Stranger Things season four had copious amounts of surprising elements that created more challenges for the Hawkins gang in a time when they were most divided. Vecna emerged, terrorizing people who succumbed to grief, and a showdown happened between Eleven (Milly Bobby Brown) and the Upside Down monster king.

By the end of it, Max nearly died and is in a coma, and now the Upside Down and the monsters within have been unleashed upon Hawkins. It will take the combined might of the team to stop this dark invasion from overtaking the world.

There are many series about how Stranger Things is going to end. Some believe that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will take a more active role in the destruction of the Upside Down since all of this started with him getting lost there, and there’s another Stranger Things theory about Eleven dethroning Vecna and sacrificing herself to save everyone.

The series could go in many different ways, but perhaps Harbour is right and he does know how everything is going to go down. Stranger things have happened.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.