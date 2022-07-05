Acting roles come, and acting roles go. Stranger Things performer Jamie Campbell Bower learned this when he missed out on an axed Game of Thrones spinoff with Naomi Watts in 2019, and, though this can bother others, the Vecna actor is not letting it show.

“Everything happens for a reason. I don’t think anything happens by chance,” the 33-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly. “At the time of that spinoff not working out, of course, it’s sad. Of course, it is. This was always there. This was coming. I just didn’t know.”

The untitled series, which would have adapted The Long Night, would have been set thousands of years before the initial series. While Campbell Bower does admit things have slipped from him, he says fate led him to Stranger Things, and the increased exposure he has received in his career as a result of this path is fascinating to ponder when one considers where he could have ended up.

“I’ve done things or not done things [in this industry]. I was born and now I’m here doing this. Everything I’ve done in my life led to this particular moment talking to you right now on this camera. That’s really interesting to consider.”

Campbell Bower has previously appeared in the Fantastic Beasts and Twilight franchises and made his theatrical debut in 2007 in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with Johnny Depp.