‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke says ‘f**k the Supreme Court’ over Roe v. Wade decision

Actress Maya Hawke stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday ahead of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 premiering on Netflix this Friday, July 1. And while she was there to talk about the popular Duffer Brothers series, in light of, uh, recent events, the 23-year-old initially veered off-topic near the start of the interview.

Hawke told Fallon that she had called her famous mother Uma Thurman for advice on appearing on the late-night show, but soon got distracted talking about the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade last week.

She recalled an essay that her mother had written last September when restrictions were already starting to get dicey in light of the restrictive Texas abortion law, in which Thurman recalled her own abortion in her late teens. While the Kill Bill actress admitted that there was “so much pain” in her story, she and her family agreed that it was still the right decision at the time.

“We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote like, a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” Hawke told Fallon. “My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.”

“And I — of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe,” she continued. “And I just wanted to say that, like, you know, fuck the Supreme Court.”

“But we’re going to keep fighting this — I can say, ‘Fuck the Supreme Court?’ Oh, fuck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on,” Hawke added, triumphantly. “But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did. So, I think that’s good.”

Fallon, who was laughing at that point, despite the heavy subject matter, told Hawke: “Good, I’m happy you said that message. I appreciate you. Thank you for saying that. Thank you for saying that message.”

It’s up to the young people now. It’s a damn shame that this generation has to pick up the fight of their grandmothers — who, let’s face it, many of which are now Trump-voting boomers who caused this whole mess — but sadly, it is what it is.