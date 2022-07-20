‘Stranger Things’ theorists suggest what the spinoffs could be about

It’s no secret now that the Duffer Brothers have a handful of plans for life after Stranger Things season 5, the ultimate conclusion to the plight of the Hawkins gang. With only the Duffers and one Finn Wolfhard supposedly in the know for what the spinoffs could entail, it’s likely that the branches of Netflix’s biggest franchise will remain under wraps for quite some time.

But at the moment, there exists no ethical means to prevent the people of the internet from speculating where the Upside Down could go from here, and where better to divulge one’s Hawkins-fueled imagination than r/StrangerThings?

One user pitched a buddy road-trip spinoff starring perhaps the most unlikely pairing; Murray and Argyle.

Another responder skewed this suggestion a bit further, stating how they’d be interested in a story about a younger Murray, and what he could have possibly gotten up to that led to the plight of the character we know today.

One other user went especially big picture, noting how the show’s D&D inspiration could mean that the Upside Down is just one of several alternate dimensions that humanity has been shown to be capable of accessing.

Yet another user pitched an anthology series in which Robert Englund reprises his role as Victor Creel, who would tell terrifying stories about encounters with the Upside Down’s denizens.

On the other side of the fence, another responder suggested a Scooby-Doo-esque team-up between Dustin and Suzie, which is perhaps the most wholesome suggestion to come out of the thread.

But whichever direction the Duffers have planned for this mysterious spinoff, the lone certainty is that fans old and new are going to eat it right up.

Seasons one through four of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.