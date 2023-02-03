‘Stranger Things’ writers don’t waste any time shutting down unfounded spinoff rumors

Social media is a lot of the time a place where misinformation roams free. As one of the biggest TV shows in recent years, Stranger Things is often the target of rumors or false reports, leading its fandom astray. When such incidents happen, though, the audience can count on the show’s writers to set the record straight.

On Feb. 1, a news outlet reported that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had signed on to be part of a spinoff focused on the character she plays on screen. The report was apparently based on “trusted and proven sources,” which turned out not to be very trustworthy after all. The TV show’s writers were not about to let the misinformation spread and promptly shut it down via Twitter.

Not true — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 2, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s unclear what bit of the report the Strangers Things writers were referring to; the part about a second spinoff focused on Eleven being in the works, or about Millie Bobby Brown’s involvement. Maybe all of it is false, even.

While many Stranger Things fans were let down by the revelation, the majority appear to be glad that the truth has been restored. It’s always best to keep expectations realistic, instead of getting their hopes up to be met with disappointment in the end. Even so, it’s worth remembering that fans of the show can expect more content from the franchise.

In December 2022, What’s on Netflix reported that a Stranger Things anime spinoff has been in production since 2021, and will take place in 1980s Tokyo. While they await its release, fans can also look forward to the TV show’s fifth and final season.