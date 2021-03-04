You Can Now Stream Every Star Trek Episode For Free For 1 Month

The latest platform to enter the streaming wars is now live. As of this Thursday, CBS All Access has been officially rebranded as Paramount Plus and the new service has everything the old one did and much more. For Star Trek fans, the good news is that P+ will continue on as the home of every Trek series ever. What’s more, Paramount Plus allows new subscribers a free first month, so if you sign up today, you can binge as much of the sci-fi franchise as you possibly can until the end of March.

Paramount Plus is hosting all 10 Trek shows that are currently out there, which includes the franchise’s ongoing roster – Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks and Star Trek: Lower Decks – as well as classic titles The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. Indeed, every single episode of Trek ever made to date can be found on the site.

Star Trek: The Original Series Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 42

And that will continue to be the case going forward, too, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also in the works for the streamer, as is Star Trek: Prodigy. The kids-oriented animation was originally supposed to air on Nickelodeon, but Paramount Plus poached it back in order to have the complete set of Trek in one place. The studio definitely knows the huge appeal of the brand, as they dedicated a whole Super Bowl ad to promoting all of Trek being available on the platform.

What’s more is that to mark the service’s launch, CBS is streaming every pilot episode in Star Trek history – from TOS to Lower Decks – on their YouTube channel today. The marathon started at 7am PT/10am ET this morning, but you can still catch the last few at this link. Paramount Plus, meanwhile, is available in the US and Canada, and if you’re interested in keeping it beyond your free trial, it costs $5.99/month with commercials or $9.99 without them.