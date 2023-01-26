‘Succession’ season 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more

The stakes for Waystar RoyCo are higher than ever as the flawed and dysfunctional Roy family continue to fight for succession of the company in the wake of Logan’s declining health in the season four trailer for the Emmy award-winning comedy drama Succession.

The HBO original series created by Jesse Armstrong premiered in 2018 and has since amassed a large fanbase and an equally impressive number of awards, including 13 Emmys, four from the 2022 Emmys.

The show follows the lives of the power-hungry Roy family, who openly vie for control. The cast includes Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, and Sarah Snook as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy.

During the third season, three of the four Roy children – Kendall, Roman and Shiv – planned a coup against their father after discovering he plans on selling the company and jeopardizing their plans for the RoyCo empire.

HBO released the highly anticipated trailer for season four, announcing the upcoming season will air on March 26 and showing what to expect following the events of season three.

As the third season came to an end, the trio experienced a failed coup, which set up for the siblings to start gunning for Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who outed the trio to their father.

“This is a chessboard … and every move is crucial.” Tom

Yes, Succession is one big chess game, and the winner is whomever manages to corner the king. Checkmate.